



“New nose, who ‘dis?” The Real Housewives music video crossover you never knew you needed is here. Melissa Gorga, Porsha Williams, Sonja Morgan, Dorinda Medley and Tamra Judge united to record an epic track about plastic surgery called, “Work Done.”

The Bravo stars teamed up with Fiber One to debut the brand’s makeover — a new snack with only 70 calories, 5g net carbs and 2g of sugar — and Us Weekly can exclusively reveal the must-see collaboration.

“Who would have thought that Fiber One would have been the one to bring me back into the studio. Like, what!?” Porsha, who released “Flatline” in 2014, told Us exclusively. “It has been so cool, I mean the song is amazing.”

In the track, the ladies celebrate the “work” they have had done in the past. The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, for her part, told Us that she had a boob job in the past, but has only gotten Botox once.

“I work at Dish Nation and so I’m sitting on the TV, I’m sitting on camera, and they’re telling me to make an expression and my face would not move, so just because of my job I couldn’t do it, but I loved it by the way,” Porsha explained to Us. “I like to ‘fess up to the breasts, and definitely ‘fess up to having Botox the one time.”

Melissa, meanwhile, is no stranger to fighting back against plastic surgery allegations from costars. “I don’t got time for these rumors / I’m too busy gettin’ this work done!” she sings. “Looking like a snack Call me Fiber One then / Got that brownie Let me take a quick 10.”

During season 7 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, Jacqueline Laurita claimed Melissa had four nose jobs.

“It was just all exaggerated and, like, ridiculous,” the “On Display” songstress told Us about the allegations. “She was just upset that Teresa [Giudice] and I were like bonding at the time. So she went out there and wanted to talk about like, meanwhile she’s the queen of having work done. … I’ve only done two things. Nose and boobs.”

Melissa added that she has gotten Botox and lip injections in the past.

“I do everything very minimum. I just do it a little bit. So it’s like, I think it’s better that way, you know?” she explained. “I’m not one of those girls that like overdoes it. I feel like you just need to tweak a little bit.”

While Sonja’s Real Housewives of New York City costar Luann de Lesseps is usually the singer of their group, when Fiber One called, she was ready to take on the challenge.

“I was saying to myself, ‘I didn’t say I sing great. If Luann can sing, I can sing.’ … People have been asking me over the years to do a single,” Sonja told Us, noting she was busy working on her fashion line and that “darn toaster oven in the past.”

