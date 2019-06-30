Sometimes the Househusbands steal the attention from the Housewives.

When Denise Richards joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in season 9, the Wild Things star’s husband, Aaron Phypers, quickly became a topic of conversation. Erika Jayne even admitted that she has fantasies about the couple!

“I never took a f–-king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis,” Denise confessed during a March 2019 episode. “I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

Denise turned heads for the second time during a May 2019 episode, telling her castmates that she encouraged her husband to get a “happy ending” massage.

“He’s the only guy I had ever been with that had never had one,” she dished. ”I was like, ‘You have to try it.’”

While fans of the series loved Denise’s honesty, she told Us exclusively that Aaron doesn’t always approve of her NSFW comments.

“Well, let me just say, there have been a few things that I’ve said that [Aaron’s] been like, ‘Why did you say that, baby?’ And I’m like, ‘I know, I’m sorry,’” Denise told Us in May 2019. “But he knows me and he shakes his head and he loves me for that too and, you know, I’m a very honest person.”

Before Denise joined the show, Kyle Richards’ husband, Mauricio Umansky, was often referred to as the best-looking spouse on RHOBH. During a March 2019 poll on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, fans voted between the two men — and Aaron took Mauricio’s crown — but it was close!

Tell Us: Who do you think the hottest husband to appear on the Real Housewives franchise is?