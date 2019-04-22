After raving about the size of her husband Aaron Phypers’ manhood, Denise Richards gave fans a preview of what she wakes up next to every morning.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 48, took to Instagram on Saturday, April 20, to share a black-and-white photo of a seemingly naked Phypers, 46, relaxing in bed. The shirtless hunk showed off his chiseled chest and massive biceps, with just a white sheet resting over the lower half of his body.

“#husbandappreciationday Love u to pieces @aaronwilliamcameron,” Richards captioned the steamy snap. “#partnerincrime #soulmate #husband.”

The actress made headlines after she revealed on the March 12 episode of the Bravo reality series that Phypers is extremely well-endowed.

“He has a very big penis,” Richards told her castmates Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards while out to dinner with them and Phypers, who was visibly embarrassed.

Later, in a confessional, the Wild Things star added, “I never took a f–king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis. I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.” (She was previously married to Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006.)

Richards continued to discuss Phypers’ manhood throughout the episode, prompting Richards, 50, to joke at one point, “If I had a dollar for every time Denise said ‘penis,’ my dinner would be paid for tonight.”

The Real Girl Next Door author announced in August 2018 that she had joined the season 9 cast of RHOBH. A month later, she tied the knot with Phypers during a last-minute ceremony in Malibu.

Richards and Sheen, 53, share daughters Sam, 15, and Lola, 13. The former model is also the mother of daughter Eloise, 7. Phypers, meanwhile, was wed to Nicollette Sheridan from 2015 to 2018.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

