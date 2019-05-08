Candid confessions! Denise Richards encouraged her husband, Aaron Phypers, to get a “happy ending” massage.

The 48-year-old actress made the shocking confession while camping with her costars on the Tuesday, May 7, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“He’s the only guy I had ever been with that had never had one,” Denise told the ladies. ”I was like, ‘You have to try it.’”

After Denise revealed that she has also had a NSFW massage, her castmates, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Camille Grammer and Lisa Rinna, were speechless.

Erika Jayne, however, came to the newbie’s defense. “Why is everyone acting like such a f–king nun?” the “XXpen$ive” singer said, before making her own confession about her husband, Tom Girardi. “I don’t know any man in my life that hasn’t f–ked hookers. I’ve never heard that come out of Tom’s mouth but I know he was a young man.”

Denise later admitted on the RHOBH aftershow that she was “nervous” for the episode to air.

“Am I going to get arrested?” the Wild Things star asked. “When I said that about the happy ending, I heard f–king crickets and I was like, ‘Holy f–k. I don’t know these women that well and I feel that they’re probably judging me right now.'”

She added that the viewers may think she is “f–king nuts,” but she’s “very comfortable” in her relationship with Phypers.

“We like to have fun,” Denise said, noting that the twosome go to strip clubs together.

The Drop Dead Gorgeous actress married Phypers in September 2018. Their nuptials aired on a March episode of the Bravo hit. Denise was previously married to Charlie Sheen, with whom she shares daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 13. She also adopted a daughter named Eloise, now 7, in 2011.

Denise previously made headlines for dishing on her husband’s “very big penis” to costars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle.

“I never took a f–king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis,” Denise said. “I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

Last month, Teddi teased more NSFW moments from her costar on the show.

“There is so much more to come in Denise [sex] talk,” the accountability coach told Us Weekly exclusively. “You guys need to keep watching because the stories are next level, they keep coming.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

