Denise Richards isn’t done bringing the heat to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills!

“There is so much more to come in Denise [sex] talk,” Teddi Mellencamp revealed exclusively on Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast, released on Wednesday, April 24. “You guys need to keep watching because the stories are next level, they keep coming.”

The Wild Things actress turned heads during the March 12 episode of RHOBH after she dished about her husband Aaron Phypers’ “very big penis” to costars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards.

“I never took a f–king ruler to it, but he does have a big penis,” Denise added in her confessional. “I’ve seen some penises in my life, and I will say he has the biggest penis I’ve ever been with.”

Fans got a glimpse at what Aaron is working with when the reality star posted a black-and-white photo of her husband wearing nothing but a towel in bed.

“#husbandappreciationday Love u to pieces @aaronwilliamcameron,” she wrote alongside the sexy snap. “#partnerincrime #soulmate #husband.”

While Denise wasn’t shy to brag that her partner is extremely well-endowed, Teddi confirmed to Us on Wednesday that she hasn’t showed the ladies photo evidence of Aaron’s private parts.

“No! Not interested! I’m sorry,” the accountability coach said through laughs. “I’m fine with just getting her word for it.”

Denise and Aaron tied the knot in front of Bravo cameras in September 2018. “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life,” she gushed in a statement at the time. “I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It’s been a wild ride so far!”

The Denise Richards: It’s Complicated alum was previously married to actor Charlie Sheen from 2002 to 2006. The exes share daughters Sami, 15, and Lola, 13.

For more from Teddi — including an break down of Kyle Richards and PK Kemsley’s fight — listen to the “Hot Hollywood” podcast above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

