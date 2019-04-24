PK Kemsley and Kyle Richards got heated while discussing Lisa Vanderpump on the Tuesday, April 23, episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and Teddi Mellencamp believes Dorit Kemsley’s husband may have known he was pushing her costar’s buttons.

“PK was a little messy last night,” Teddi admitted on the Wednesday, April 24, episode of Us Weekly’s “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “Here’s the thing, I do really like PK. I think PK’s funny, I enjoy being around PK. I think he stepped in it last night because he had a conversation with Ken and was in one of those sink or swim moments.”

PK took a jab at Kyle during Tuesday’s episode of the Bravo series while discussing performing in front of thousands backstage at a Boy George concert.

“You’d have issues. You can’t even get along with your best friend,” PK told Kyle amid her feud with Lisa.

While the Brit tried to play it off as “joke,” the former American Woman producer was not amused.

“You’re in the same f—king position,” Kyle clapped back. “I don’t want to burst your bubble PK, but Lisa’s not talking to you.”

According to Teddi, PK knew his remark wouldn’t necessarily go over well with the other women.

“I think in his way, he knew it would ruffle some feathers, but I think that’s what he likes to do a little bit,” the accountability coach explained to Us. “But I don’t think he’s malicious. I’ve had direct conversations with PK before like, ‘This has bothered me.’ And’s like, ‘I’m sorry, you’re right.’ He’s a standup guy … even though he can be a little messy — the British humor of it all.”

Teddi also addressed her own relationship with Dorit, admitting that they aren’t “the world’s best communicators when we’re having issues.”

“I think that was my issue with her … we would talk ourselves in circles,” she explained of her costar.

Still, Teddi told Us that she wished the audience would give Dorit “a little bit more of a chance.”

“She doesn’t take herself as seriously as she appears to on TV. She’s lighthearted,” she told Us about the Beverly Beach designer. “I think it seems like [she takes herself seriously] a little more than she actually does. She’ll have a go at herself and she’s self-deprecating and she’s funny and she’s a good person.”

For more from Teddi — including an update on her relationship with LVP and Camille Grammer — listen to the “Hot Hollywood” podcast above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!