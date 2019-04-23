The Lisa Vanderpump–Kyle Richards feud continues – even when LVP isn’t around. During the Tuesday, April 23, episode of

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the ladies – minus Vanderpump, go to Boy George’s concert and the tension heats up backstage.

When Kyle, 50, explains that she would be “vulnerable” on stage with thousands staring at her, PK Kemsley responds, “You’d have issues. You can’t even get along with your best friend.”

The “joke,” as he calls it, takes everyone by surprise. “You’re in the same f—king position,” Kyle responds. “I don’t want to burst your bubble PK, but Lisa’s not talking to you.”

The 51-year-old businessman claims that Ken Vanderpump is speaking to him and tries to reiterate that he was joking — but no one is laughing.

“The whole reason I even got into this situation was speaking up on your wife’s behalf and now, you’re giving me a jab and trying to get back into Lisa and Ken’s good graces? Is that what’s happening here?” Kyle asks in her confessional.

Dorit, 42, tries to explain that her husband was joking, but when they leave, she explains to him that he doesn’t know them like she does. “You make a joke and you hurt someone’s feelings, you say ‘I’m very sorry, stupid joke,’” she tells him.

Backstage, the women continued talking about it. “Forget me, it’s f—king disrespectful to his own wife to talk like that,” the former Little House on the Prairie star says. “Good luck having sex with your wife tonight.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesday, April 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

