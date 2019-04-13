Bethenny Frankel is not one to mince words. The Real Housewives of New York star weighed in on the drama that’s happening among her fellow housewives on the opposite coast on Watch What Happens Live earlier this week.

Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ Friendship Ups and Downs

“Based on the way that Kyle’s talking, I don’t think it will be over, over,” the Skinnygirl founder, 48, told Andy Cohen about Kyle Richards’ and Lisa Vanderpump’s friendship.

She added, “But as I said to Lisa [Rinna] by text … and I don’t know all the back story, cause it’s intense and there is a lot of backstory — but if you’re going to take a shot at that V [Lisa Vanderpump], you better not miss.”

“You gotta land it,” The TV personality noted about taking the restaurateur, 58, down. “If they’re trying to put her in the ground, and there’s one finger moving, you better make sure she’s dead and she ain’t.”

Everything We Know About ‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Season 9

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars have been feuding for the past several months over what has been dubbed, ‘PuppyGate.’ On the April 2 episode of the reality series, Lisa and Kyle, 50, had an explosive argument after the former retail owner told the Vanderpump Rules lead that the other women believed she sold the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. Their friendship has not recovered since the spat.

Even though Frankel has known Lisa Rinna, 55, and Kyle Richards “for years,” she admitted she “doesn’t know all the backstory,” but knows “they’ve had an issue.”

As for PuppyGate? “I thought the dog thing went on too long. And I do think Teddi [Mellencamp], going, ‘Who gave the order? … I didn’t do it without the order!’ And I’m like, ‘What are you a Castellano?’” She said referencing the famous mob family.

Teddi talked about the drama to Us Weekly in March, “I mean, the way I feel about it, if it’s for a spinoff, you know, it is what it is,” she said at the Hollywood premiere of Ploey. “To me, great, good for her, but, it’s more just … it’s been a lot of drama this season, [so] we’re just ready to move on from [PuppyGate].”

Erika Jayne, for her part, told Us earlier this month, “I feel bad for both of them. I feel bad for Lisa and for Kyle because it was a very tough place for them and their relationship. To confront each other with their true feelings and to be screamed at and basically shown the door and have someone’s husband scream in your face doesn’t feel great.”

Biggest ‘Real Housewives’ Feuds Ever

“It’s a shame the other women have to act out this way. It has been a distressing season for Lisa but no one has buried her yet!” a source close to Lisa Vanderpump commented to Us.

