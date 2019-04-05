After PuppyGate stormed into The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, each and every cast member took sides – including Erika Jayne.

“It’s a story that we knew was going to take a lot of explaining and getting that out to the audience and showing all sides to the story,” the reality star, who just launched a collection with ShoeDazzle, told Us Weekly exclusively. “I’m always on Erika’s side. And I happen to be on the truth side of this story, the way I see it.”

She also came to the defense of both Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards – something that may surprise some.

“I feel bad for both of them. I feel bad for Lisa and for Kyle because it was a very tough place for them and their relationship. To confront each other with their true feelings and to be screamed at and basically shown the door and have someone’s husband scream in your face doesn’t feel great,” she told Us.

However, she also noted, “I know Kyle did the right thing,” and explained how badly Richards felt following the incident.

“She felt terrible. She felt very hurt. This was someone that she has had a long working relationship and a personal friendship with,” the “Pretty Mess” singer said. “She loves Lisa and Ken very much, but this had to be done. … I’m proud of Kyle for standing her ground and saying exactly how she felt.”

For more from Jayne, watch the video above. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

