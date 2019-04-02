While Kyle Richards once declared that “in Beverly Hills, fame and money come and go, but friends should not,” her relationship with Lisa Vanderpump may not survive the 90210 drama.

The former child actress and the restaurant owner both joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for season 1 in 2010. The two women, who started the series as close friends, have overcome a lot of turmoil between them over the years. However, their relationship took a turn for the worse during season 9.

The latest issue between the ladies started in 2018 after their costar Dorit Kemsley adopted a puppy named Lucy from Lisa’s rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs. After Lucy ended up at a kill shelter, Teddi Mellencamp accused the SUR owner of encouraging her and the Vanderpump Dogs employees to talk about the situation on camera, so it would be a storyline on the show. While Kyle tried to stay neutral, she questioned Lisa when the story leaked to the press, upsetting the Vanderpump Rules star. The pair then ended up in a heated argument, with Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, kicking Kyle out of their house.

Amid the drama, Lisa stopped speaking to her costars, including Kyle. The former American Woman producer told Us Weekly at the time that she has “made an effort” to reconnect with her friend.

“Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” Kyle told Us in November 2018. “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court.”

Lisa, for her part, seemingly shut down any hope that the two ladies can repair their friendship in her BravoTV blog, published in March 2019.

“For me to put my hand to God and swear on my children’s life and still have my friend disbelieve me is unacceptable,” she wrote. “I assure you, if any of my friends were as vociferous in their statement of innocence, holding up their children’s life … guess what? I would believe them. That is where the show started but is ultimately where our friendship finished.”

While PuppyGate may have ended their relationship for good, scroll through to revisit the ups and downs of Lisa and Kyle’s friendship: