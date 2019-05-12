Kyle Richards Says Run-In With Lisa Vanderpump Was ‘Extremely Awkward’

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards told Us Weekly exclusively that her recent accidental meeting with Lisa Vanderpump wasn’t exactly a comfortable experience.

“I wasn’t going to say anything but since she already did — I saw her at the Chanel counter in Neiman Marcus,” Richards, 50, told Us at an Allergan Mother’s Day event in NYC on Saturday, May 11. “I haven’t seen her for eight months. And I was just like, I said, ‘Hi, Lisa.’ She turned around and she looked like she saw a ghost. She took a double take and she said, ‘Oh, my God. Wow.’”

“We spoke for quite a bit,” she added. “Like she said, it was OK.”

But the former child star added that the location wasn’t an ideal place for the interaction. “It was extremely awkward at Chanel in Neiman Marcus, let me tell you. It started getting very busy in there too.”

As Housewives fans know, the pair had a falling out over PuppyGate and hadn’t spoken since their explosive argument at Vanderpump’s home, which culminated in the restaurateur’s husband, Ken Todd, asking Richards to leave. (The two women were arguing over Vanderpump’s alleged role in leaking a story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press.)

“She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!” Vanderpump, 58, wrote in a blog post last month about blocking Richards after receiving what she described as an “insincere” birthday greeting from her costar.

The Sur owner told Us on Wednesday, May 8, about her “OK” meeting with Richards, but continued to play coy about whether she is leaving the Bravo hit.

But Richards told Us on Saturday, that she hopes the British star stays with the show.

“When we’re filming, and we’re going on these trips, I’m thinking, ‘Lisa should be here.’ We would be having fun and laughing,” she said before addressing the PuppyGate drama that saw a dog that Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs end up in a kill shelter. “I wish that [Lisa] had just confronted everybody and just removed herself. Because I think it would have blown over and we could have moved on. Nobody wanted it to drag out. I would love for Lisa to be more involved with us and just stay and talk to us.”

“We were even willing just to drop it make it easier, and move on, but she didn’t want to do that,” Richards continued. “So, at that point, you’re like, ‘OK. What can you do?’”

Adding that she thinks Vanderpump will go to the RHOBH reunion taping, Richards concluded, “I don’t like to have negative feelings or energy with anybody. I don’t have any enemies. In fact I bumped into [former costar] Brandi Glanville recently and she was very nice to me. I was like, ‘I don’t have time for this in my life.’ And then people are like, ‘You’re a traitor, you spoke to Brandy. She followed you on Instagram and you followed her back.’ I’m like, ‘I am too old to be having these conversations about following people on Instagram.’ I’m sorry that I don’t hold a grudge. I cannot hold on to negative energy.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

