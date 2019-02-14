Get ready for the wildest season yet! Now that season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has premiered, fans can expect dramatic things to go down for the ladies of 90210 — in particular, for Kyle Richards.

As shown in the trailer for the new season, the actress, 50, seemed to get into an ugly fight with Lisa Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd. “You’re a f–king liar!” Ken, 61, shouts in the clip, before asking her to leave their house. “Goodbye, Kyle!”

While fans don’t know what caused the beef between the two yet, the Little House on the Prairie alum told Us Weekly she was surprised by the outburst. “I was very shocked because he’s always been kind to me,” Kyle revealed at the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Mexican Dynasties red carpet and premiere on Tuesday, February 12. “I’ve always been a big fan and supporter of his, always. It was hurtful more than anything.”

Mauricio Umansky was just as offended. “I was just sad because I was, like, the punishment, it didn’t match up,” she said of her husband. “Someone who was speaking their truth didn’t deserve that reaction. I was not attacking, I was just speaking my truth and that reaction was just so extreme that I was very taken back.”

During the February 12 premiere, fans already see the breakdown of Kyle and Lisa’s friendship after they go head-to-head. But Kyle insists she did not anticipate that happening. “When we had that argument you see where Ken kicked me out of the house,” she explained to Us before the premiere. “I really thought it was just going to be two girlfriends to talk through something and I never imagined it would get to that level ever, ever, ever.”

“In hindsight, I think maybe I shouldn’t have gone to their house, maybe I shouldn’t have tried to have this talk,” she continued. “I could analyze it to death, but it happened and I didn’t have an ill intention.”

The reality star also opened up to Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live on Thursday, February 7, about the altercation after a caller asked when the last time she had spoken to Ken and the SUR restaurant owner, 58. “Well, the last time I spoke with Lisa or Ken was when I was at their house, and we were gonna have a talk, and it ended up being a disaster, which you see in the trailer for the season,” she explained. “It was really strange for me because I’m so close with them, and I haven’t spoken [to them] yet. I’ve sent a text and an email, but I don’t know if I’m blocked or supposedly blocked. But yeah, that’s the last time we spoke, unfortunately.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo, Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

