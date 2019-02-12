‘RHOBH’ Premiere Sneak Peek: Kyle and Lisa Vanderpump Go Head to Head

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars may be friends, but they’re not always friendly. During the Tuesday, February 12, season 9 premiere, Kyle Richards gets frustrated with Lisa Vanderpump when she thinks she’s being treated differently.

“I’m not gonna f—king do this with you again,” Kyle, 50, says to Lisa, 58, while at Vanderpump Dogs in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek. Kyle also says that Lisa is “being a bitch” to her.

“In the history of our friendship, Lisa likes to take the opportunity to try and make me look bad sometimes when I haven’t even done anything,” the former Little House on the Prairie star explains in her confessional. “I’ve sat there and watched her with friends who have actually done things to her that were really, really sh—ty and make excuses for them. If I’m one of your closest friends, you just don’t do that.”

After their argument, the SUR owner calls out Kyle for never coming to see her new restaurant, Tom Tom, before it opened. With that, Kyle storms away and Teddi Mellencamp steps in.

“I know you’re joking, but I know she takes it super sensitive,” Teddi, 37, says. In her confessional, she reveals she’s a bit confused. “Lisa likes to jab at Kyle; if it has anything to do with Kyle and I being close, I don’t really understand that. As long as we all like each other, what does it matter?”

The Vanderpump Pets founder opened up to Bravo ahead of the premiere, admitting that this wasn’t an easy season for her. “I didn’t do well this year. We spoke a great length about me coming back and so, for me, I kind of floundered, and I think you see that,” she said in an interview published on Tuesday. “I don’t know what they’re gonna show, but in my personal life, I just wasn’t doing well after my brother died. It was just very, very difficult and I kept saying ‘I don’t know’ and Vanderpump Rules is more about my business life and we were so far behind schedule and I was trying to open Tom Tom. But for a good few months, I just didn’t do well personally.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 premieres on Bravo Tuesday, February 12, at 9 p.m. ET.

