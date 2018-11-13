The Real Housewives of France! Lisa Rinna, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp are filming The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 9 overseas — without full-time cast members Lisa Vanderpump and Denise Richards.

Vanderpump, 58, opted not to attend the season 9 cast trip weeks after Us Weekly broke the news that she was not on good terms with her castmates. While reports surfaced that the restaurant owner was not invited by her costars to film the series, Kyle, 49, told Us exclusively before the vacation that “there has not been any event that [Vanderpump has] not been invited to.”

“If she’s not there, it’s because it’s her choice. So, I mean, I love Lisa and I have to respect that it’s her choice,” Kyle told Us on Thursday, November 9. “People speculating or people saying, ‘Oh, she’s being bullied or excluded’ is not true. That’s not the case at all. So they’re going to have to watch this season and see themselves but, you know, she’s always included, and I guess if she wants to come around and show up, she will.”

Denise, who joined the cast ahead of season 9, seemly skipped the trip because of the California wildfires. The actress shared photos of herself and her husband, Aaron Phypers, with firefighters and friends outside their Malibu home on Sunday, November 11.

Us confirmed friend of HousewifeCamille Grammer also pulled out of the vacation because she lost her home in the wildfires. “Camille only had time to pack a few suitcases when the evacuations were ordered. She took some of her jewelry, passport and other items,” a source close to the 50-year-old Bravo star told Us on on November 11. “She will rebuild, and she is thankful that she, her husband [David C. Meyer] and kids are safe.”

Scroll through to see pictures from the RHOBH ladies’ trip to France: