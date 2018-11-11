Camille Grammer has pulled out of a trip to France with her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars after losing her home in the California wildfires.

“Camille was supposed to go to France with the other women but the fires changed her plans at the last minute,” a source close to Grammer tells Us Weekly. “Camille only had time to pack a few suitcases when the evacuations were ordered. She took some of her jewelry, passport and other items. She will rebuild, and she is thankful that she, her husband [David C. Meyer] and kids are safe.”

As previously reported, the 50-year-old’s 6,000-square-foot Malibu mansion went up in flames in the Woolsey fire, one of three wildfires devastating Northern and Southern California.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” Grammer captioned a photo of the $3.2 million home on Sunday, November 11. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.”

“I thanked the fire captain and his team of firemen for all of their hard work. He took the time to explain what happened and I’m grateful for all of their hard work trying to save my home,” she continued. “Sad we lost our home but grateful that my family is safe. Luckily we quickly evacuated our house yesterday after a patrol car drove up the street announcing mandatory evacuations. I’m grateful for my lovely neighbors and friends who kept me informed and for their help this evening. Thank you all for caring.”

Grammer’s costars Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley and Erika Jayne offered support with comments on her post, and Richards, 49, also gave an update on her own home, revealing on Instagram on Sunday that her house “is okay,” but noting that “many friends have lost their homes.”

Another Real Housewife who might not be making the trip to France is Denise Richards. The Twisted actress, 47, posted a photo on Instagram on Saturday, November 10, showing her with her husband, Aaron Phypers, and friends all wearing breathing masks. “Exhausted, delirious, so grateful to get our fur babies out of our ranch & also help a rescue group with theirs,” she captioned the pic. “Thank you to all the firefighters & volunteers working tirelessly & helping all of us.”

