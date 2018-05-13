Lisa Vanderpump‘s brother, Mark Vanderpump, has died at the age of 59 after reportedly suffering a drug overdose.

The Daily Mail reports that Mark, who worked as a DJ, was found at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30.

In a statement to the outlet, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 57, revealed she had only spoken to her brother hours before he died.

“This has come as a shock to us all,” the restaurateur said. “My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this. He was my only sibling and I am shocked and saddened by his passing. I am trying to be supportive to his two young sons that he has left behind, and help them get through this tragedy. We appreciate your consideration in this private and extremely difficult family time.”

The Mail reports that it’s not clear whether the overdose was accidental or deliberate.

Mark, whose marriage ended after 22 years, was a regular visitor to his sister’s L.A. restaurants, Sur, Villa Blanca and Pump, and appeared in the 2016 British documentary Gold Digger and Proud, where he boasted about enjoying the company of women and admitted he was “dating four or five women at a time.” He was shown in the documentary with a 27-year-old Brazilian woman who he had flown in for a date but insisted, “I don’t like the term sugar daddy; that’s not who I am.”

Lisa has not posted on social media since her brother’s death.

