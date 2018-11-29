Hoping to end the drama in the 90210? Kyle Richards opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about her ongoing feud with Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmate Lisa Vanderpump.

“I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” Richards, 49, told Us at Rachel Zoe’s Holiday/Resort 2019 collection presentation in Palisades, California, on Wednesday, November 28 about trying to get back in Vanderpumps’ good graces.

She continued: “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court … I don’t want to get myself in trouble here.”

As for the recent Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala event, in which Richards and the other castmates of the Bravo show did not attend, the Little House on the Prairie alum explained that she “wasn’t invited.”

Richards elaborated: “The other years I was invited, I received an invitation. I know she might have said that it’s a charity and you can just show up … but in the year’s past, we’ve been invited. I received an invitation, I went, I supported Vanderpump Dogs.”

The California native added that she’ll “always support that” and that she thinks what Vanderpump, 58, is “doing with the Vanderpump Dogs and the foundation is amazing and I love and respect her for that.”

“But two cast members were invited and the others weren’t, she added. “So if you’re not invited, you don’t want to show up where you’re not invited, where you don’t think you’re going to be welcome, you know?”

An insider previously told Us that “it’s bulls—t to say the women weren’t invited.” The source added: “They iced out the gala and chose not to attend.”

In October, Us Weekly broke the news that the Vanderpump Rules star was feuding with — and not speaking to — her costars from the Bravo show, including Richards. One insider told Us at the time that many of the shows’ stars caught Vanderpump in a lie, while another explained that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, and Richards got into a heated argument while filming the RHOBH.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

For the latest TV news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “Watch With Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!