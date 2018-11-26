Not so fast. Lisa Vanderpump hoped her fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costars would attend her Vanderpump Dogs Foundation gala.

Although none of the women made it out for the event in West Hollywood on November 15, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly that the SUR founder, 58, and her husband, Ken Todd, wanted them to be there.

“It’s bulls—t to say the women weren’t invited. They iced out the gala and chose not to attend,” an insider reveals, noting that Vanderpump and Todd, 61, “didn’t invite anyone except performers” to the third annual fundraiser benefiting their charity, but they were glad that the Vanderpump Rules cast came out to support. “All of the [VPR] cast was there and they did a lot of the heavy lifting when it came to auction prizes and spending their money on auction items. They went on their own choosing and out of the goodness of their hearts. They didn’t even film either of the shows at the gala.”



Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna and Teddi Mellencamp were all in town that weekend, having just returned from their trip to France, but the source insists that they still decided not to attend.

“The Vanderpump Rules cast speak up about the dogs [and] donate their time to the foundation. What have the Housewives done? Kyle and Dorit have been before and didn’t go this year, even though they were back from their trip,” adds the insider. “Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna have never been … They could have come and supported Lisa, even the foundation.”

However, a second source counters that Vanderpump only suggested to newcomer Denise Richards to attend the event, a move that hurt Kyle, who “loves going and supporting every year.”

In October, Us broke the news that tensions were rising in the 90210 between Vanderpump and her costars following an incident with Kemsley’s dog. Since then, the restauranteur has not been seen with the women at multiple events, including their trip overseas, a concert, a road trip and Camille Grammer’s wedding. However, Kyle told Us earlier this month that she still “loves” Vanderpump and considers her “a good friend.”



A third source tells Us that “Lisa still films with Denise and Camille” and the other women “only invite her when they are filming. They haven’t tried to resolve or mend anything off-camera with Lisa.”

Despite reports that she’d be leaving the Bravo show ahead of its 10th season due to the drama, Vanderpump set the record straight while speaking exclusively to Us at her gala.

“I am in the season, obviously. They are some parts I missed and you’ll see why and I think we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show,” she explained. “Can we just trust that I would … I’ve ever had a problem with kind of coming forward, speaking my mind. It’s like saying, am I going to a Christmas party next year? You know, you don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical.”

