Not ready to give up her crown just yet. Lisa Vanderpump spoke exclusively to Us Weekly about the rumors surrounding her role — and future — on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

“I am in the season, obviously. There are some parts I missed and you’ll see why and I think maybe we’ll have a better understanding when you watch the show,” the 58-year-old Bravo star told Us at her 3rd Annual Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 15. “There’s a plethora of stories that say I’m quitting, that say I’m trying to get Jax [Taylor] off [Vanderpump Rules]. If I had quit I would have said it.”

Us broke the news in October that Vanderpump was not on good terms with many of her RHOBH costars, including Kyle Richards, Teddi Mellencamp, Dorit Kemsley, Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne. Insiders told Us at the time that the restauranteur’s castmates caught her in a lie and she allegedly refused to film with them as a result. Reports surfaced on Wednesday, November 11, that Vanderpump was leaving the show ahead of season 10.

“Can we just trust that I would … I’ve never had a problem with kind of coming forward speaking my mind,” Vanderpump told Us on Thursday about the rumors. “It’s like saying am I going to a Christmas party next year. You know, you don’t know, do you? You don’t know if you’re going to be invited back. You don’t know if they’re going to do the show. So that’s a little hypothetical, really.”

A previously source told Us that Vanderpump’s husband, Ken Todd, got into a heated argument with Richards, 49, while filming the ninth season. The American Woman producer told Us earlier month that she “loves” her British costar and still wants to be friends with her despite the drama. Vanderpump, however, told Us on Thursday that she isn’t so sure.

“Don’t tell me, show me!” the SUR owner responded.

One RHOBH costar Vanderpump has been in touch with recently? Camille Grammer, who starred alongside Vanderpump for the first three seasons of the show and returned as a friend for season 9, lost her house in the California Wildfires earlier this month.

“I have talked to Camille, yes, absolutely. She was actually asking me about her little dog because he wasn’t feeling so well,” she told Us on Thursday. “I think it’s, you know, it’s a huge loss. It’s just not, it’s just not a house, it’s the memories, but you know, it is very difficult for her. But then again, she just got married so maybe it’s a new life, a new beginning. She seemed upbeat, but I know it’s a very sad, very sad situation to lose so much. “

Another insider told Us in October that RHOBH producer’s were “miffed” that Vanderpump, whose brother, Mark, died of a reported drug overdose in May, was “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives.”

Vanderpump’s late brother’s kids attended her Vanderpump Dogs gala on Thursday. “They live in England, but you know, I’m close with them,” she explained to Us. “Obviously I think we hold onto each other. It’s been very difficult.”

With reporting by Emily Marcus

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!