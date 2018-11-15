Thankful for the memories. Camille Grammer shared a photo of the charred remains of her Malibu home that burned down during the deadly Woolsey fire in southern California.

“This is what’s left of my home,” The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 50, captioned an Instagram collage of her home after the fire alongside several sweet throwback pictures on Thursday, November 15. “We can replace/rebuild our home but we can’t replace people we have lost. I lost my assist of 20 plus years Scott two days before the fires. I’m still grieving and will continue to do so. He was family to me. So to those out there that are yelling at officials and firemen why their houses weren’t saved let’s put things in perspective here,” “You are alive. You are safe. Let’s thank the firefighters for saving as many lives during this terrible disaster. We are here to help others and gather to rebuild what has been lost.”

She added, “Here are some pics of what is left of my house and memories from the past. I will keep these memories and hold the past. I will keep these memories and hold them in my heart forever. Thanksgiving dinners, Christmas, Halloween, and charity events I hosted at my house. My family home will remain in my heart as I start to rebuild anew whatever that will be. My heart is with my family and friends. #malibustrong #woolseyfire I <3 Malibu!! My home always!!”

Grammer revealed on Sunday, November 11, that her $3.2 million Malibu estate fell victim to the flames that spread through the entire city as well as the neighboring towns of Oak Park, Calabasas and West Hills.

“Sadly my house couldn’t be saved,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside a snapshot of the 6,000 square-foot property on fire. “The courageous firefighters were able to save my cars and personal items recovered from my home.”

The Bravo star purchased the mansion in 2011 after her divorce from ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, with whom she shares children Jude, 17, and Mason, 14.

“The kids love this house. My children love that they have their own bedroom [and] they’re close to mom,” Camille, who remarried David C. Meyer last month, told Entertainment Tonight in October 2016. “They love that now. When they get a little older, they’re not going to like that so much.”

The Associated Press has reported that 24 people died the in California fires so far and more than 200,000 homes were evacuated in southern California.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!