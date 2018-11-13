From limo entrances to rose ceremonies, stars of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette have gone through plenty during their stay at the show’s beautiful mansion in Malibu Hills, California.

The sprawling estate, which serves as a set for the beloved ABC series two times a year, caught fire on Friday, November 9, during the deadly Woolsey Fire in southern California. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that one structure in the mansion burned down and the backyard was set ablaze. Ava Friedman, a student who lives next door to the property, alerted firefighters about the flames.

An insider later told Us that the main property would “be saved” by firefighters, although a second structure was “completely destroyed.”

Bachelor Nation has rallied together to show support for those affected by the fire and share their best wishes for the mansion. Scroll down to see their reactions.