Lisa Vanderpump Is Not Attending Camille Grammer’s Wedding

Sitting this one out. Lisa Vanderpump is not planning on attending her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills costar Camille Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer in Hawaii this weekend, sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards and Teddi Mellencamp all confirmed that they are set to attend the island nuptials on social media. An insider previously told Us that Vanderpump, 58, has been keeping her distance from her costars after she was allegedly caught in a lie.

“There have been numerous attempts from the other cast members to reach out to her and they have gone unanswered,” the insider said earlier this month. “The women feel like Lisa doesn’t want to face them and confront the situation. She has kept her distance and now that’s creating more problems with the cast.”

A second insider, however, also told Us at the time that “the cast has chosen not to talk to [Vanderpump].”

A source also notes to Us that Erika Jayne cannot attend because of a work commitment. She has a stop of her Pretty Mess tour in Chicago on Sunday, October 21. It’s unclear if newcomer Denise Richards, whose September wedding will be featured on RHOBH, is attending.

Us broke the news in July that Grammer, 50, and Meyer were tying the knot at the end of October in Hawaii. A source previously told Us that all of her RHOBH costars will be invited. The reality TV personality, who shares two kids with ex-husband Kelsey Grammer, starred on the Bravo show as a full-time Housewife for the first two seasons. She returned in a friend role for season 8 and is expected to have the same role in season 9.

Grammer, who has not confirmed if Bravo cameras will be present for her wedding this weekend, arrived in Hawaii for her nuptials earlier this week.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo in 2019.

