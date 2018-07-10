Camille Grammer is one step closer to walking down the aisle! The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and her fiancé, David C. Meyer, have officially set a wedding date in Hawaii, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The duo were recently spotted “meeting with a wedding planner on the Big Island of Hawaii,” according to the source, who notes that the nuptials are set for “one of the last weekends in October” and will take place “near the Four Seasons hotel.”

“Invites will be going out soon because it’s a destination wedding,” the source adds. “Camille had wanted to just go away and elope, but David wanted to have a party to celebrate their love and the start of their life together, so they will probably invite around 150 people.”

Grammer, 49, announced her engagement to Meyer in October 2017. The reality TV personality was previously married to Kelsey Grammer from 1997 until their divorce was finalized in 2011. She recently slammed the Frasier alum, 63, after he gave an interview about his “fantastic” life with his current wife.

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness,” she replied to a fan in June about the interview. “What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was rt by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

Despite the drama, the source tells Us Grammer “has never been happier.”

“She didn’t know if she was ever going to find true love again after Kelsey, but David just is the perfect partner,” the source explains. “He is completely in love with Camille and excited to start their life together.”

The estranged exes have two children together: daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13. The source tells Us that their kids are set to “be a part of the ceremony,” noting that Grammer “hasn’t chosen a wedding dress yet, but she has been in contact with fashion designer, Malan Breton,” for whom her model daughter has walked the runway.

As for Grammer’s RHOBH costars, the source reveals that they “will be invited,” but the nuptials will not be televised.

“She doesn’t want to have Bravo cameras at the wedding because she just wants it to be a drama-free time,” the source explains, adding that Grammer “would share video from the wedding and reception with producers.”

After starring as an original, full-time Housewife for seasons 1 and 2 of RHOBH, Grammer was featured in a friend role for season 8. The series is expected to return for a ninth season later this year.

