Erasing his past? Camille Grammer shaded her ex-husband, Kelsey Grammer, after he gave an interview about his “fantastic” life with his current wife, Kayte Walsh.

A fan tagged the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star in a tweet about Kelsey’s interview with Closer Weekly on Tuesday, June 26, writing, “I’ll never forgive him after what he did to @TheRealCamilleG.” (Kelsey allegedly cheated on Camille while starring in a play in New York City in 2010, and the pair subsequently got a divorce. The drama played out on season 1 of RHOBH.)

“I don’t begrudge him his happiness,” Camille, 49, responded to the fan. “What’s unnerving is that fact I was there to help him get through some of his hardships and supported his career and his sobriety. I was rt by his side and he acts like I never existed that’s disappointing. We were together through his success.”

“I was there during the writers strike and the cancellation of Back to You,” she continued, referring to Kelsey’s former sitcom that was canceled after one season in 2008. “We moved the company to our home in Malibu. I sat at his bedside for 8 days straight while he was in the cardiac intensive care unit in NYC. I read him poetry and helped washed his hair. Now I don’t exist.”

Camille and Kelsey, 63, tied the knot in 1997 and announced their split in 2010. They have two children together: daughter Mason, 16, and son Jude, 13. The Frasier alum married Walsh, who is 25 years his junior, two weeks after their divorce was finalized in 2011. Kelsey has seven children, including three children under the age of six with Walsh.

“We have two beautiful children from our union and I was blessed to have shared those years of my life with him,” Camille added on Tuesday. “We have both moved on. Just wished it ended in a more civil manner.”

After her initial tweets, the reality TV personality shared a quote on Twitter that read, “It hurt. And she carried on. It failed. And she carried on. It broke. And she carried on. She Carried on. And it passed. She carried on. And it changed. She carried on. And it was beautiful.”

Camille, who returned to RHOBH in a friend role for season 8, moved on from Kelsey with her current fiancé, David C. Meyer.

