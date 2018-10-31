Life in Beverly Hills is a game, but Lisa Vanderpump may no longer make the rules. The reality TV personality has considered leaving The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills after season 9, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“No decisions have been made by Lisa or Bravo. Both parties, and the other housewives for that matter, just want to make it through this season in one piece,” the source explains. “But through everything that’s transpired, Lisa definitely has some thinking to do about her future.”

Us broke the news earlier this month that Vanderpump, 58, was not on speaking terms or filming with her costars, including Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley and Teddi Mellencamp. An insider previously told Us that the women allegedly caught Vanderpump in a lie and Richards, a longtime friend of the restaurateur, got into a fight with Vanderpump’s husband Ken Todd.

The first source notes that the Vanderpump Rules star “needs to square things out and see how this season plays out.”

“Leaving is something she has thought about and may explore more seriously soon,” the source tells Us. “But again, nothing is set in stone or being seriously considered at this point. It’s just talk that has been brought up and bounced around.”

A second source previously told Us that if Vanderpump were “to not show up for the reunion, she could be fired.” (Adrienne Maloof was reportedly fired after skipping the season 3 reunion in 2013.)

The RHOBH producer company was also “miffed” that the Bravo star, whose brother, Mark, died of a reported drug overdose in May, was “using a personal family excuse to get out of filming Housewives,” according to the second source.

“She already filmed a whole season of Vanderpump Rules,” the second source noted. “She’s at Tom Tom and PUMP every night.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return for season 9 in 2019. The series has yet to be officially renewed for a 10th season.

