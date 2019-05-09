Putting PuppyGate behind Us? Lisa Vanderpump hadn’t seen or spoken to Kyle Richards since their blowup fight on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills — until now.

“I actually ran into Kyle the other day,” the 58-year-old reality star told Us Weekly exclusively at the launch of Baskin-Robbins Mother’s Day Fancy Cone Dessert on Wednesday, May 8. “It was OK.”

The SUR owner went head to head with Kyle, 50, during the April 2 episode of RHOBH. The two women argued over Lisa’s alleged role in leaking the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. After the episode aired, the Vanderpump Rules star seemingly declared their friendship was over.

“I received a text sending me a birthday greeting from KR, a hollow statement, it felt insincere to me – there were no flowers, no phone call, no messages of retraction … I pressed the BLOCK button,” Lisa wrote in a blog post on April 17. “She threw our relationship down the toilet and I flushed it!”

The restauranteur also had a falling out with Dorit and her husband, PK Kemsley, over PuppyGate. While there may be hope for Lisa and Kyle to repair their friendship, the Vanderpump Dogs owner didn’t seem as optimistic about the swimsuit designer.

“I haven’t known [Dorit] for that long. I didn’t even go to her wedding but I know PK through social circles in London and I said that two seasons ago,” Lisa told Us on Wednesday. “I said, ‘You’re PK’s wife so I embrace you and came to love you.’”

While Lisa admitted to Us that she may miss Dorit and PK, she cannot be close to anyone who doesn’t trust her.

“You miss anybody who has been a good friend, but when their actions are accusatory and they don’t believe you,” she said. “A friendship is based on trust and honesty so when I said, ‘I swear to you on my children’s life’, if that’s not good enough for a friend then that’s not being a friend. In fact, it was good enough for PK — remember he said, ‘That’s good enough for me and it should be good enough for you?’ But she said no, so he has to stand by his wife and I support and I respect that because Ken stands by me.”

While Lisa continues to play coy regarding her future on RHOBH, she’s managed to stay busy as the drama airs on Bravo.

“I don’t endorse many things, but I love things to do with food and being creative,” Lisa told Us about her collaboration with Baskin-Robbins. “We just had a fun day building the cone and they just said that they wanted to launch it on Mother’s Day, so it’s going to be great so people all over the country can go to Baskin-Robbins and order the Love Potion cone.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

