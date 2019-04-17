In case Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans thought they had seen the last of PuppyGate, the Bravo reality series’ new midseason trailer shows tensions over the canine calamity are still riding high.

Though Lisa Vanderpump has burned a lot of bridges among the RHOBH cast for allegedly selling a story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog in a kill shelter, the trailer shows Denise Richards still has her back.

“Those women still love you,” the Wild Things actress, 48, tells her in the promo for the rest of season 9. “You don’t treat people you love like that,” the SUR restaurateur, 58, responds.

Kyle Richards — who recently became the star of the #GoodbyeKyle meme after Ken Todd, Vanderpump’s husband, yelled those words during an argument — says in this trailer that Vanderpump will “make herself the victim” of the situation. “She’s gonna turn it all around, as if everyone else is wrong,” the 50-year-old adds.

Costar Erika Jayne, who said she believed that Vanderpump wanted the PuppyGate story in the press, previously revealed on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that the businesswoman “stopped showing up [to film RHOBH] midseason.”

The remainder of season 9 won’t just focus on the doggy drama, however: In another dark moment viewers see Camille Grammer tearfully examining the charred remains of her Malibu home after it was ravaged by the wildfires last fall.

But this season isn’t all doom and gloom. In some of the promo’s lighter moments, the Beverly Hills housewives attend a Boy George concert, go camping, tour France, and even echo a catchphrase their New York City counterparts exclaimed in a recent RHONY episode: “Rosé all day!”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

