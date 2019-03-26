As guest host of an upcoming episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Mila Kunis wasted little time interrogating guest Erika Jayne about the latest drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: “So this PuppyGate thing really happened?”

“Yeah, it really did,” Jayne, 47, replied. “Dorit [Kemsley] adopted a dog from [the] Vanderpump Dogs center. The dog did not work out. Instead of returning it to the shelter, she found it what she thought was a great home. That home or that person then took the dog to another shelter.”

The Bad Moms actress, 35, then asked if it was true that Lisa Vanderpump wanted the PuppyGate story in the press and “manipulated somebody else to jump in and produce the drama.” (RHOBH costar Teddi Mellencamp previously claimed that Vanderpump Dogs staff fed her the story at Vanderpump’s urging.)

“In my opinion, yes,” Jayne responded, and Kunis agreed.

The “Roller Coaster” singer also claimed she didn’t know whether Vanderpump, 58, was quitting the show, but she did reveal — much to Kunis’ shock — that the Pump restaurateur “stopped showing up [to film RHOBH] midseason.”

“And we were stuck with, like, looking at each other, like, ‘So, what’s going on?’” she added.

Jayne told Kunis that she hasn’t talked to Vanderpump since then and that she is firmly on Mellencamp’s side — “the truth side” — of the conflict.

“Yeah, you are. I’m with you,” the Black Swan actress responded. “Do you think she just got caught and she was done playing the game?”

“I think she got cold feet and she got caught,” said Jayne. “She backed out at the very last minute. But that’s not to give her total … I mean, listen, it takes a lot to wanna do something like that.”

The reality star also said she didn’t know whether Vanderpump would return for the season 9 reunion, but she did invite Kunis to be her plus-one for the filming in June, and Kunis is holding her to it. “Erika, you promised,” Kunis said.

The full interview airs on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, April 11 — check local listings for air times. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravos Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

