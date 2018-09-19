Season 9 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills isn’t going to be all diamonds and rosé for Lisa Vanderpump. The longtime Bravo star is not getting along with her costars, including her close friend Dorit Kemsley, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“There is beef between Dorit and LVP, and LVP and Teddi Mellencamp,” the source explains. “They did a cast shoot for the new promo shots and Lisa wanted to shoot separately and do hair and makeup separately.”

Us previously reported that Lisa Rinna and Erika Jayne claimed one of their costars would not take group photos with the cast on Monday, September 17. After investigating the situation, Vanderpump, who did not appear in any behind-the-scenes pictures and videos on their various Instagram Stories, appeared to be the woman they were referring to.

“They won’t do a group shot with us. So we’re sequestered in a room. But somebody’s holding out and won’t come out and shoot with us, can you imagine? Who is that?” Rinna, 55, told fans in an Instagram Live with Erika, 47, on Monday. “They’re going to have to, like, put her, in a computer-like way.”

A second source tells Us, however, that it is not abnormal for schedule changes to occur. “To keep in line with Bravo’s production needs, at times changes to the schedule can be made to accommodate any talent,” the second source says.

According to the first source, the rift between Vanderpump, 58, and Dorit, who was introduced to the group in season 7 as the restaurateur’s friend, involves the 42-year-old swimsuit designer and a puppy from Vanderpump Dogs.

“There was a situation with Dorit and a puppy, but what hasn’t been talked about is that the puppy was biting Dorit’s kids,” the first source explains, referring to Dorit’s son Jagger, 4, and daughter Phoenix, 2, whom she shares with her husband P.K. “So a friend of Dorit’s offered to take the dog off her hands because the puppy wasn’t improving and the puppy was still aggressive and the friend brought the dog to a shelter.”

While Vanderpump denied the dog drama between her and Dorit to TMZ earlier this month, the first source tells Us that Dorit’s kids “were getting death threats from animal lovers” over the situation.

The first source adds that “the other Housewives are involved in the rift.” (RHOBH also stars Kyle Richards, who is a longtime friend of Vanderpump, and newcomer Denise Richards.)

Us Weekly has reached out to Vanderpump’s rep and Bravo for a comment.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is expected to return to Bravo later this year.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!