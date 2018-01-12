The memories. That’s what Dorit Kemsley will miss most about her 90210 abode. “It’s difficult to leave that,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star admits of the 8,679-square-foot spread she’s called home the past four years. “I’ve spent a lot of time fixing it and making it special.”

Celebrity Real Estate

But now she and talent management agency owner husband Paul “PK” — parents to son Jagger, 3, and daughter Phoenix, 23 months — are ready to create new memories, ideally in a place with a spacious yard. “I think the kids need that,” explains the 41-year-old designer who’s launching her swimwear line Beverly Beach by Dorit this spring.

The Bravo star listed her six-bedroom, seven-bath pad with costar Kyle Richards’ real estate CEO husband Mauricio Umansky for $12.75 million. Worth every penny, she swears: “I know that this house is perfect and very right for someone.”

Take a look.