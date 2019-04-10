The fallout from Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards’ explosive argument on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills continues. The restaurateur accused her longtime friend and costar of not grieving their relationship following the #GoodbyeKyle challenge.

“It was seven months ago, but clearly she’s not mourning the friendship because of this whole kind of nonsense that was on social media about ‘Goodbye, Kyle!’” Lisa said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Tuesday, April 9. “It would’ve been funny, maybe — I mean, it wasn’t that smart — it would’ve been funny, maybe if the friendship had been salvaged, but it hasn’t. It’s been very sad.”

The two women went head to head on the April 2 episode of the reality series after Kyle told Lisa that the other women believed she sold the story about Dorit Kemsley’s dog to the press. At the end of the fight, the Vanderpump Rules star’s husband, Ken Todd, kicked the former American Woman producer out of their house and shouted, “Goodbye, Kyle!”

Kyle poked fun of the drama by screaming, “Goodbye, Kyle,” outside of SUR on Friday, April 5. In the following days, fellow RHOBH stars Erika Jayne, Teddi Mellencamp and Lisa Rinna joined in by posting their own videos yelling the now-iconic phrase.

The former child actress clarified her intent behind her post in a series of Instagram Stories on Sunday, April 7.

“I have now read comments saying I was doing that to be mean because I want Lisa off the show. That is not true at all,” Kyle wrote. “Lisa and I have had arguments in the past and never at any point did I want to do the show without Lisa. This argument took place 7 months ago. Personally, I would think they would prefer me making a joke about it rather than making a big deal about a man getting up in my face.”

Kyle added on Sunday that she does “care” about both Lisa and Ken.

While the Vanderpump Dogs owner admitted to Andy Cohen on Tuesday that she and Kyle “had lot of fun together,” Lisa did not give fans much hope they would make up.

“Sometimes she straddles the fence and the fence gets stuck up her ass, you know? It’s like if you’re going to be a friend to everybody, sometimes you’re lord to nobody,” Lisa said. “Look, I don’t know. Of course I miss that friendship, but maybe it wasn’t such great friendship after all is said and done.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!