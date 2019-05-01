Another Beverly Hills friendship has come to an end over PuppyGate. Dorit and PK Kemsley haven’t seen or spoken to Lisa Vanderpump and Ken Todd since their heated sit-down lunch, which aired on the Tuesday, April 30, episode of The Real Housewives of the Beverly Hills.

After the episode aired, Dorit addressed the falling out on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

“I didn’t think it would end like that quite honestly,” the Beverly Beach designer told Andy Cohen before revealing her and her husband both haven’t been in touch with their longtime friends.

The two couples sat down to try and smooth things over on Tuesday’s episode after Lisa was accused of selling the story about Dorit’s dog Lucy ending up at a kill shelter to the tabloids. The SUR owner denied having anything to do with leaking the story to the press repeatedly, but Dorit did not believe her.

“You have to understand, it’s very difficult for me to believe you had nothing to do with that,” Dorit told Lisa during their lunch at PUMP restaurant. “I care enough about our friendship that I know it has to be based on honesty, much like I believe you had something to do with the original story. … Period.”

Ken then stormed away from the table, telling Dorit that she is “no friend of mine.”

“PK, I’d like to stay friends with you, but after that? No way,” Lisa’s husband of more than 30 years added.

The Vanderpump Rules star agreed that the conversation was over if Dorit did not believe that Lisa was not involved in the story surfacing online.

“The fact that Dorit has taken this stance has basically ended the whole bloody thing,” Lisa declared. “Let me just go on with my life. It’s easier talking to Congress than talking to that stupid cow.”

Dorit also addressed the end of her friendship with Lisa on the RHOBH after show.

“It’s very difficult for me to consider that a dear friend would do this, but it was done with the hopes of her swooping in to be my hero” she said. “Lisa Vanderpump is either the victim or the hero – she’s nothing in between.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

