Lisa Vanderpump may be working on a Vanderpump Dogs spinoff, but after all of the PuppyGate drama this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Teddi Mellencamp wants no part of her costar’s pet project.

“I mean, the way I feel about it, if it’s for a spinoff, you know, it is what it is,” Mellencamp, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly at the Hollywood premiere of Ploey on Saturday, March 23. “To me, great, good for her, but, it’s more just … it’s been a lot of drama this season, [so] we’re just ready to move on from [PuppyGate].”

The reality star previously explained that she got caught up in the drama when Vanderpump, 58, told Vanderpump Dogs employees to tell Mellencamp that Lucy, the pooch Dorit Kemsley adopted from the organization, ended up at a kill shelter — so it could be a storyline on the show — and later told Us she “made a mistake” by getting involved. Vanderpump denied Mellencamp’s claims.

On Saturday, Mellencamp said she was over the drama. “Do you see how I am?! I’m, like, checked out,” she said. “And I think in the last episode I was very clear and there’s people that are understanding what I’m saying and some that aren’t. I made mistakes and I apologized for them.”

The accountability coach also told Us she saw that Vanderpump retweeted a suggestion that the whole RHOBH cast should be fired. “I saw it,” she said. “You know, I think everyone has their own ways of handling it. Last year, when I wasn’t getting along with some of the ladies, and fans were being rude to the other ladies, I actually made a stand and said, ‘Hey guys. Thank you for the support, but I don’t need that.’ Like, I don’t need that level of hate. She’s taking the other route, retweeting nasty things.”

“I mean, everybody kind of says it ebbs and it flows and that’s just part of being on the show,” she said of social media trolling. “I try to be very vocal about it on my Instagram. Yes, I get having your own opinions and having your favorites, and I think that makes sense, but, like, there’s a line. Remember that we’re real human beings. They don’t care. And you know what, for the most part, I’m OK with it. Unless it involves my kids or really terrible things about me. It’s like, let’s take a breath here. It’s a television show.”

Amid all the drama, Mellencamp says “it’s really day by day” she and her costars deal with PuppyGate’s aftermath. “We haven’t even shot the reunion yet!” she added. “We just really kind of have to figure it out.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravos Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

