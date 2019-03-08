Kyle Richards Calls Out LVP for Sharing Tweet About Firing 'RHOBH' Cast

Lisa Vanderpump’s future on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is unclear — but she may be more likely to return if she had a new slew of costars.

The 58-year-old restaurateur reposted a tweet calling for a new cast for season 10 of the Bravo series on Thursday, March 7.

“New title for RHOBH after it falls apart without LVP: ‘Back Stabbing Bitches of Beverly Hills.’ @RHOBH_ #TeamLVP #RHOBH What a disgusting display from Kyle, Dorit, Teddi, Erica [SIC], and Rinna #NoClass,” the user tweeted. After a second user added, “Fire them,” Lisa retweeted the post.

Hours later, Kyle Richards screenshotted the tweet and shared it on her Instagram Story. The former American Woman producer, 50, added an arrow pointing to “Lisa Vanderpump retweeted.”

Kyle also inserted text that read, “Interesante,” and a GIF of a cartoon boy smoking a pipe.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2018 that Lisa had a falling out with her castmates, including Kyle, while filming season 9. The Vanderpump Rules star even stopped filming the series amid the drama over a dog that Dorit Kemsley adopted from Vanderpump Dogs, which ended up at a shelter. Lisa and Kyle went head-to-head during a flash-forward in the February premiere. In the heated scene, Kyle and Lisa’s husband, Ken Todd, also exchanged words.

“When we had that argument you see where Ken kicked me out of the house,” the former child actress told Us on February 13. “I really thought it was just going to be two girlfriends to talk through something and I never imagined it would get to that level ever, ever, ever.”

Kyle added: “In hindsight, I think maybe I shouldn’t have gone to their house, maybe I shouldn’t have tried to have this talk. I could analyze it to death, but it happened and I didn’t have an ill intention.”

Before the season started airing, however, Kyle told Us that she hoped her friendship with Lisa could survive the season 9 drama.

“I have made an effort. Emails and text messages and, you know, I don’t know what else to do,” she said in November 2018. “As far as I’m concerned, the ball is in her court … I don’t want to get myself in trouble here.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs on Bravo Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!