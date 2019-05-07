Not all Real Housewives give up their diamonds — or peaches/apples — for good. Bethenny Frankel, NeNe Leakes and Dina Manzo are among the ladies who left their respective franchise only to return years later.

While Bethenny, NeNe and Dina all returned in a full-time role, other women, including Camille Grammer and Danielle Staub, made their second mark on the Real Housewives franchise in a friend role.

Other ladies have opted — or been offered — to make guest appearances on their old shows. Following her season 4 exit, Jill Zarin joined Luann de Lesseps to play tennis during season 11 of The Real Housewives of New York City, which aired in May 2019.

Brandi Glanville, who left RHOBH after season 5 in 2015, made a brief appearance the following season. The controversial Housewife is also set to appear on season 9 of the franchise in 2019.

While Kim Richards, the sister of Kyle Richards, pops in and out of RHOBH, she has yet to return full-time following her season 5 departure. During season 9, the other women ran into the former child star while out to dinner in Beverly Hills. While Kyle embraced her sister onscreen, Lisa Rinna avoided interacting with her former costar.

Tell Us Weekly: Who else should make a comeback on their respective series? Plus, scroll through for a complete list of the Real Housewives who returned full-time or in a friend role: