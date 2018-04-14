Never say never? Kim Zolciak-Biermann said on Saturday, April 14, that she is done for good with the Real Housewives of Atlanta and won’t appear on the Bravo hit again.

Biermann and her husband, Kroy Biermann, were caught on video by TMZ at the airport on Saturday and the Don’t Be Tardy star said that she will “never, never” appear on RHOA again, saying that it is “too much stress, unneeded stress.”

The reality star, 39, returned to Real Housewives this season, but feuded on-camera and off with costar and rival NeNe Leakes.

Earlier this week, E! News‘ Jason Kennedy spoke to Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen and said that he’d Skyped with Biermann, who told him that she was “done with the Housewives.”

“She’s tired of the NeNe stuff. This is over,” Kennedy added.

“I think she’s done,” Cohen agreed. “She walked out of that reunion and I was like, ‘OK, I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.'”

As previously reported, Biermann and Leakes went head-to-head during the season 10 reunion, which aired earlier this month. Biermann stormed off the set and broke down in tears backstage after Leakes, 50, yelled at her and called her “f—king trash.”

The pair had been sparring for months after Biermann’s eldest daughter, Brielle Biermann, posted a video that allegedly showed a cockroach on the floor of Leakes’ bathroom. The Glee alum then went on a social media rant, slamming the mother-daughter duo and accusing them of being racist.

“I will never understand the mentality of women aged 40+ attacking another woman for hours on end,” Brielle tweeted last month in Kim’s defense. “I wish they would channel that negativity and anger for someone who is positive, loving, caring, beautiful! Etc. into something positive. Maybe then they’d be happy.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!