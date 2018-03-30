The Kim Zolciak-Biermann vs.NeNe Leakes war is here. In Us Weekly’s exclusive teaser for The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion, the women go head-to-head, and despite Andy Cohen’s instructions, they cannot stay seated on the couch.

“Jealousy’s a disease. Get well soon, bitch,” Kim, 39, says in the video. When the women all start yelling at her, she also adds, “I don’t have my own show for no reason!”

While the main disagreement appears to be between Kim and NeNe, Kandi Burruss can’t help but get involved as well. “You were sitting on the sidelines watching us like a f—king fan,” Kandi, 41, says. After Kim looks completely shocked, NeNe, 50, stands up and screams at Kim. “You are fu—king trash,” she yells, waving her hands in the air.

Eventually, Kim storms off the set. Backstage, she breaks down in tears to Sheree Whitfield. “I’m so upset with you,” Kim says. “Every one of those motherf—kers on that couch owe the world a f—king apology.”

Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams are also part of the drama-filled reunion, and it’s not going to be pretty.

Cynthia spoke exclusively to Us after filming the three-part reunion special, revealing she was highly disappointed with Kim throughout the season and on the reunion.

“I really welcomed her, I thought she’d be great to come back to the show. I thought she was gonna be fun,” Cynthia, 51, told Us, adding that Kim just started drama with everyone. “Even people that she didn’t have an issue with, she just tried to pick a fight with. I just didn’t get it. I thought I was at a neutral place with her where we could kind of get to know each other this season. But every time I turned around she was taking little digs here, little digs there, and I honestly just chose not to respond to some of the things that she said.”

Cynthia also defended NeNe, explaining that Kim continuously takes digs at her career when NeNe is a hard worker.

“I think NeNe felt like, ‘I really, really have to check this woman because she just has a very reckless mouth and just may say anything.’ So she felt like this was her opportunity to shut her down and just watch. She did,” Cynthia added. “She shut her down and she had a lot of support because Kim just wasn’t going for her — she was kind of coming at everyone in different ways.”

Part one of The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs Bravo Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Brody Brown

