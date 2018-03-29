Major revelations! Cynthia Bailey is spilling all the secrets about what really went down during the “explosive” Real Housewives of Atlanta season 10 reunion.

While the rest of the cast has also been teasing the reunion on social media since the March 15 taping, Bailey opened up to Us Weekly about what fans can expect from the show.

She revealed that her castmate, Kim Zolciak, was out for blood. “She spent more time talking about everyone than we spent talking about her,” Bailey, 51, reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “I didn’t understand her goal.”

The Bravo star added: “ Nobody had time for that energy.”

The Don’t Be Tardy star, 39, had a face-off with her nemesis, NeNe Leakes, following Zolciak’s claims that the queen bee has a roach-infested home. “Kim tried to tear her down. It got so crazy!” the actress tells Us. “I’d be shocked to see them become friends again.”

And by the way, i SLAYED the couch with fashions hun teaaaaa! Who is the girl that had a fashion show wit no fashion🙄😂(Dwight’s voice) — NeNe Leakes (@NeNeLeakes) March 16, 2018

Zolciak also took aim at Kenya Moore, saying her marriage to Marc Daly was fake. “Kim decided, for whatever reason, she had it out for Kenya,” Bailey recalled. “Kenya is happily married, but don’t wake the bear unless you want to be bit.”

Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams also went at each other during the reunion, after Williams said last season that Burruss planned to drug her for sex. “It got heated and Kandi was emotional,” Bailey says. “But by the end, they were over it. There will be a future resolution there.”

As for Bailey, she says she confronted newcomer Eva Marcille for accusing her no-strings-attached lover, Will Jones, of having a girlfriend. “The conversation needed to happen,” she says. “But he can date because I was also dating around.”

The Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion airs on Bravo Sunday, April 8, at 8 p.m. ET.

For the latest beauty and style trends subscribe to our new podcast ‘Get Tressed With Us’ below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!