The forecast was shady in Atlanta! The Sunday, January 28, episode of The Real Housewives of Atlanta kicked off with Porsha Williams working hard to recruit Kim Zolciak-Biermann to become vegan. Kim had been a vegetarian her entire life, and she didn’t seem that excited about giving up cheese. As they sipped squash soup, they talked about Kenya Moore — ICYMI, they are not fans of the newlywed.

Cynthia and Will Get Serious … Maybe

Cynthia Bailey had her new maybe-boyfriend Will over for dinner at her house. During their romantic meal, she told him that she trusted him, despite what her friends were saying. Will assured her that he was committed to her, and only her, and added that his goal for his next stage of his life was to “have a family and be successful at that.” Cynthia then admitted she was actually still on a dating site, and he didn’t like that so much.

Kenya Has Babies on the Brain

Meanwhile, Kenya went shopping for a birthday gift for her absentee husband. In between picking out workout equipment, she revealed she hoped her husband would relocate from New York to Atlanta soon. “I’m hoping he’ll move because I do want to have a baby in the near future,” she said. She then joked that she should use his credit card to buy his birthday gift.

Time is of the Essence

Cynthia, Will, Kandi, Todd, Kenya, Kim, Porsha, Sheree Whitfield, Nene Leakes and Nene’s friend Eva Marcille (who won the third cycle of America’s Next Top Model) all gathered to celebrate Kandi’s Essence magazine cover. On the way to the event, Eva told Nene that she had met Will at a cigar bar a few months back and he had introduced a woman he was with to her as his girlfriend. Cut to Will telling Cynthia he had been single for over two years.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Nene to tell Kandi, Kenya, Marlo and anyone else who was in earshot that Eva had seen Will with his girlfriend. Cynthia was already feeling awkward since her ex-husband Peter had also dropped by the event, and things got worse for her after she heard this piece of news. “I know that we’re not exclusive. I know that we’re just dating. But I don’t want to date you if you have a girlfriend,” Cynthia said to Will.

Will got defensive and said he didn’t like being ambushed. Cynthia said that made two of them. They called Eva over, and she and Will got into it pretty quickly. Nene, Kenya, and Kandi were all convinced Will was up to no good, but Cynthia said she was just “confused.”

Tell Us: Do you think Cynthia is being played?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!