They’re back — and with more drama! Season 9 of the Real Housewives of Atlanta left off with heartbreak, rumors, lies and broken friendships. But this year, Porsha Williams, Sheree Whitfield, Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss and Cynthia Bailey are back in full force. With Phaedra Parks no longer in the season 10 mix, Bravo is spicing things up with the return of NeNe Leakes and Kim Zolciak.

Us Weekly caught up with four of five the returning stars to spill tea on the new upcoming season. Let’s just say things will be getting crazy this time around. New alliances will be formed, while old feuds will be brought back to the table.

