Nothing to hide! Kyle Richards, Teresa Giudice, Brandi Glanville and Tamra Judge are among the Real Housewives stars who have confessed to getting plastic surgery, including breast implants, liposuction, rhinoplasty and more.

In fact, some Bravo stars are so proud of their body of work that they starred in a 2019 music video for a song celebrating plastic surgery. “I do everything very minimum. I just do it a little bit. So it’s like, I think it’s better that way, you know?” Melissa Gorga exclusively told Us Weekly at the time. “I’m not one of those girls that, like, overdoes it. I feel like you just need to tweak a little bit.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star added: “I’ve only done two things. Nose and boobs.” She also owned up to getting Botox and lip injections.

Porsha Williams, for one, underwent breast implant surgery but stopped getting Botox after one time. “I work at Dish Nation and so I’m sitting on the TV, I’m sitting on camera, and they’re telling me to make an expression and my face would not move, so just because of my job I couldn’t do it, but I loved it by the way,” she told Us. “I like to ‘fess up to the breasts and definitely ‘fess up to having Botox the one time.”

Not everyone is thrilled with the outcome of their procedures though. “When I was 19, a doctor put in bigger [breast] implants than what I asked for. I was in such a hurry to get them that I didn’t research my doctor,” Denise Richards revealed to Us in July 2011. “I just thought because they’re a plastic surgeon, they must be good. You have to be your advocate for your own body and ask 100 questions.”

While the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star eventually sorted out the ordeal, she noted that her feelings could shift again. “This is the size I wanted them to look at 19! There’s a long investment with breast implants. They’re not going to last a lifetime and things can go wrong,” she said. “I’m happy with them now, but in a year that could change.”

Scroll down to see before and after pictures of Real Housewives stars who admitted to getting plastic surgery.