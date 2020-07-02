

Dolores Catania didn’t let her time off go to waste! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star had a tummy tuck while production on season 11 of the Bravo show was suspended amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“I found the most amazing doctor in Maryland, Dr. Joseph Michaels,” the 49-year-old reality TV personality told Us Weekly exclusively on our “Hot Hollywood” podcast. “I’ve been up and down with my weight and my elasticity on my skin has gotten shot and well, I’m not going to kill myself over this because it is what it is, but I eat McDonald’s, I didn’t work out for a long time and whatever. … I looked at his Instagram and I almost fell off my couch. It was insane. His before and afters are like nothing I’ve ever seen almost to the fact I thought it was fake!”

Catania revealed that she was Mr. Michaels’ first appointment after his practice was allowed to reopen amid the pandemic one month ago, but her recovery hasn’t been easy.

“I want to say, ‘Oh my God, go get it,’ because I want everybody to go to this guy because he’s so good,” she told Us. “Anybody whose doing this should go to him, even though it was a four-hour drive for me. It’s not easy and I’m tough. It’s not my first rodeo with plastic surgery, but this one was a little rough.”

Catania added that she got liposuction on the same day.

“He did a little fat transfer. So, he took some lipo, he did my back and then he took some of the fat from my back and he made my butt rounder,” she explained.

While Catania is thrilled with the results of her surgery, she admitted her boyfriend, David, wasn’t happy with her.

“Dr. David wants to break up with me because I lied to him about doing this. He is so not into elective procedures,” she told Us on the podcast. “He’s just so against it. The night before I was leaving, I told him I’m going to Virginia tomorrow. He goes, ‘Oh, for work?’ I said, ‘No, for a tummy tuck.’ He’s like, ‘Yeah, right.’ I drove, I was gone the next morning.”

While RHONJ cameras weren’t rolling when Catania went to Maryland, Bravo viewers will see her post-recovery as the show is expected to start filming again at the end of July.

“Hopefully. We don’t know [for sure],” she told Us. “I really hope because I was ready to go. We were filming. We were two weeks into filming and we took a brief break because Teresa’s father was very ill and then we went back to work and then two days later the stay-at-home order was mandated.”

Reporting by Brody Brown