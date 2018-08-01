Quite the modern arrangement! Dolores Catania dished on living with her ex-husband, Frank Catania, while dating beau David Principe.

“It’s going good … It’s different. I mean, how many people live together after being broken up for 20 years? I didn’t think it was going to be this long, but it’s working,” The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 47, exclusively told Us Weekly on Monday, July 30, at Jeremy DeLaurentis’ Champagne Toast event in Las Vegas. “I’m still dating David. David is the one who is building [Frank and I’s new] house actually, helping build the house. We’ll see what happens.”

Despite the unusual living situation, Catania told Us that there is “no animosity at all” among the threesome.

Catania revealed in October 2017 that she’s been dating Principe, a perinatologist, for one year after being introduced by her best friend Siggy Flicker.

“His first love is his job and that’s a lot to handle because this is a man that works seven days a week. He’s on call constantly,” Catania told The Daily Dish last October. “Yet I’m very attracted to this man. I have a good time with him when I see him at 10 o’clock at night and I wait in front of his house for him to get home.”

She added that Principe is “a little bit of a bad boy” and is “very sexy.”

Meanwhile, Catania previously spoke about her close relationship with her ex-husband during an interview with The Huffington Post in September 2016. “Frank and I are not married and obviously not involved beyond being good friends and coparents as well as partners in business,” she said at the time. “He called this morning to see how I’m doing & I sent him a pic of my butt because I just had work done yesterday — this is completely normal for us.”

But the amicable exes weren’t always on good terms. “We had a very difficult time years ago and I had a lot of pain and anger to deal with,” she noted. “It took a lot of blood, sweat and tears but we were able to work it out. It certainly wasn’t always easy or anything like it looks now.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

