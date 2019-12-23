



Dina Manzo is owning — and opening up — about her plastic surgery procedures. The Bravolebrity spoke out after fans pointed out she looked different in a snap with former costar Teresa Giudice over the weekend.

“Ok I’m FLOODED with messages over this photo. THANK YOU for the very very sweet messages saying I look great etc. I appreciate that more than you know. ❤️,” the 47-year-old Real Housewives of New Jersey alum began in a lengthy caption on Monday, December 23, via Instagram. “Some of you are commenting that I look different. You’re absolutely right. When the thing on the center of your face changes you’re gonna look different lol.”

Manzo then revealed that she got a nose job two years ago.

“I got my nose fixed. Since I was going under anesthesia anyway (which I totally despise) I had @drghavami make a few tweaks so I didn’t have to go the filler route. I hate fillers plus they’re so damn expensive… @drghavami likes to say ‘keep em guessing’ so I’ll leave it at that,” she explained. “I had a really hard time adjusting to my new nose especially the first year. Although my Dr is amazing at what he does, it did change my overall look. I had a prominent Italian rounded nose and now I had this perfectly proportioned petite nose. It’s a big adjustment especially when you live with the same face for 45 yrs.”

The reality TV personality noted that she’s “grown to really like the new me” after the swelling on her nose went down.

“A smaller nose does make me look much younger & my ‘tweaks’ make me look refreshed,” she wrote. “Make no mistake, I’ve always looked younger than I was thanks to good genes and lots of water (How do you think I landed my hot ass younger husband) but if you have the opportunity to make something better why wouldn’t you?”

Manzo, who revealed in May that she married Dave Cantin, went on to detail her skin routine.

“As far as my skin which so many are asking. I do have really GOOD skin. I don’t even wear makeup. Just lip gloss,” she explained. “On a fancy day I’ll use @cledepeaubeauteus concealer under my eyes cause that shit is magic, a little tinted moisturizer & liquid blush on the apples of my cheeks but that’s about it. I’ve gotten 2 chemical peels & PRP. My permanentent [SIC] eyebrows by @labelmelindsay are a game changer as are lash extensions. AND I love me some Botox @omniaesthetics in NJ is the best & @my_biospa in OC 💉.”

Manzo continued: “I’m really proud of how I take care of myself. I eat right, work out and work on my mind & spirit just as much if not more. That helps you stay youthful & glowy the MOST.”

She concluded her post with a joke about her hair, which had a lot of volume. “And the hair? That’s not a style,” she quipped. “That’s a dirty bun released lol 😘.”

Manzo reunited with Giudice, 47, in Newport Beach, California, on Friday, December 20.

“So happy to see both Cali girls miss them both so much, love you both.❤️😘 my necklaces @zarianasjewels,” the Standing Strong author wrote alongside the now viral snap with Manzo and pal Rosana Costa.

In the comments section, the Dina’s Party alum added, “Soooooo happy to see you ❤️.”

Manzo, an original New Jersey Housewife, last appeared on RHONJ during season 6, which aired in 2014.