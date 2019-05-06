Dina Manzo has been keeping a secret! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum revealed on Monday, May 6, that she is married to Dave Cantin … and perhaps has been for nearly two years.

Manzo, 47, announced her happy news with an Instagram photo of herself and Cantin, 39, on their wedding day, writing “6•28•17” in the caption, suggesting that the couple tied the knot on June 28, 2017.

“The bride wore a dress from her closet, an orange blossom in her hair and carried a Calla Lily from her Malibu Garden,” she wrote. “In front of the gorgeous Pacific, surrounded by nature and puppies, they promised to be there in good times and bad. ❤️A simple, meaningful wedding on a day chosen by the stars.💫 … and so it is.” She also added the hashtag “#thirdtimesacharm” in a reference to this being her third marriage.

The former Bravo personality revealed her engagement to Cantin in August 2018. “We’ve always been engaged,” she said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live at the time. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

Even then, there were clues that the couple, who have been together since 2015, had already exchanged vows. Manzo told host Jeff Lewis that she and Cantin were “definitely in the honeymoon phase,” and Lewis pointed out that the duo were wearing “really nice rings” at the time. “It’s so cute how you guys wear those little commitment rings,” Lewis added. “That ring looks nice on you guys — on your wedding finger.”

“We are committed,” Manzo responded.

The reality star was previously married to George Hadjiapostoli, with whom she shares 23-year-old daughter Lexi, and Tommy Manzo, whom she divorced in 2016.

