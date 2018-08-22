Dina Manzo is engaged! The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum revealed her boyfriend of three years, David Canin, popped the question — twice!

“We’ve always been engaged,” the 46-year-old former Bravo star said on SiriusXM’s Jeff Lewis Live on Wednesday, August 22. “We got engaged once, early in our relationship, and then we both realized it was way too early. And then we got engaged again last year.”

She added: “Our life is a honeymoon. … We don’t do a lot of traveling, but we are definitely in the honeymoon phase.”

Manzo also noted that their wedding will be “small” and the public “learn about it after” the fact.

Later in the conversation, Lewis pointed out that Manzo and Canin were wearing “really nice rings” in the studio. “It’s so cute how you guys wear those little commitment rings. That ring looks nice on you guys — on your wedding finger,” he teased.

Manzo did not confirm nor deny if the rings meant that they had tied the knot already, but did add: “We are committed.”

Us Weekly confirmed Manzo and Canin’s relationship in September 2015 after the reality TV personality left RHONJ for the second time. (Manzo was an original cast member of the series, but left after two seasons. She returned for season six in 2013 before exiting again.) After they met, Manzo and Canin moved to California and currently reside in Orange County.

“It’s a nice living space for what it is. It has a lot of open outside space,” Manzo said of their Newport Beach pad. “A lot of courtyard living.”

The couple have been through a lot together, including a brutal home invasion in May 2017 at their home in Holmdel, New Jersey. The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office told Us Weekly at the time that the robbers hit Cantin with a baseball bat and punched Manzo before tying them up and stealing cash and jewelry from their house.

This will be Manzo’s third marriage. She shares 22-year-old daughter Lexi from her first marriage. She then separated from her second husband, Tommy Manzo, in February 2015 after seven years of marriage.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!