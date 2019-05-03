All good things come to an end – for some, they come sooner rather than later. Ever since the Real Housewives of Orange County premiered in 2006, the Bravo franchise has been introducing talent to the reality TV world.

The original has seen its fair share of cast members go through the revolving Bravo door, but only one star has remained in place. Vicki Gunvalson is the only one of the O.C. group who appeared in the debut season and still remains a main cast member.

For The Real Housewives of New York City, which launched in 2008, Ramona Singer is the only original cast member that still appears on the show 11 years later. The same goes for The Real Housewives of New Jersey, which kicked off in 2009; Teresa Giudice is the only OG to still be a cast member.

Both Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards have been part of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills since its 2010 launch, while none of the main cast are currently on The Real Housewives of Atlanta.

The newer franchises – The Real Housewives of Potomac and The Real Housewives of Dallas, both of which launched in 2016 – have a had a bit better luck; they both still include four original cast members after four season.

While some come in for multiple seasons, there have been many – especially in Orange County – that have joined the cast for simply one season only. Scroll through our gallery to take a walk down memory lane.