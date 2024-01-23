Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Entertainment

Monica Garcia Exits ‘The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’ After 1 Season: Report

By
Monica Garcia Exits Real Housewives of Salt Lake City After 1 Season Reality Von Tease Bombshell 006
Clifton Prescod/Bravo

Monica Garcia is handing in her snowflake after one season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

People reported on Tuesday, January 23, that Garcia would not be returning to the Bravo show following the bombshell reveal that she was part of the Reality Von Tease Instagram account that targeted Jen Shah and other cast members. The announcement comes hours before Garcia is set to make her final Housewives appearance during part 3 of the RHOSLC season 4 reunion.

Us Weekly has reached out to Bravo for comment.

amazon-btfbm-lounge-set

Deal of the Day

This Lounge Set Might Be Nicer Than an Expensive Outfit — 25% Off View Deal

Story developing …

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!