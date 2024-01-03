Dita Von Teese would very much like to be excluded from the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Reality Von Tease narrative.

“Please report this page @realityvontease for using my photo for their profile,” Von Teese, 51, captioned an Instagram Story post on Tuesday, January 2. “Apparently it’s being used right now on @bravotv as well.”

Von Teese also shared a screenshot of the Reality Von Tease Instagram account, which was revealed on the season 4 finale to be run, in part, by RHOSLC star Monica Garcia.

“No, I do not watch this show and this account is using my photo,” Von Teese added in a second Instagram Story, responding to a fan question about whether she’s a RHOSLC fan. “Please report @realityvontease.”

Von Teese, known as the “Queen of Burlesque,” is an actress, singer, model and businesswoman. Her Instagram Stories were referring, in part, to the Reality Von Tease profile picture, which is a photo of Von Teese with a lace covering on her mouth. She was married to Marilyn Manson from 2005 to 2007.

During the RHOSLC season 4 finale, which premiered on Tuesday, Heather Gay dropped a major bombshell that Monica was behind the gossip account that had been “annihilating” members of the Bravo show for upwards of three years.

“Monica is not who she says she is,” Heather, 49, told Whitney Rose, Meredith Marks and Lisa Barlow during the episode. “She’s not our friend. She’s someone that has schemed and worked to infiltrate our friend group. And the name that you all know her as, the woman whose birthday was celebrated, who we’ve been trying to champion and support and defend is Reality Von Tease.”

Following a slew of shady conversations, Heather decided to reach out to her hairstylist — who was also a friend of Monica’s — to find out who the newest Housewife really was. Their mutual friend confirmed that Monica was one of the people behind the Reality Von Tease account. Heather went on to verify the information with an unnamed source before confronting Monica with the accusations.

The drama went down during a full cast trip to the Bahamas, and Heather came face to face with Monica during a dinner where all the women were present.

“I have your perfect formula: receipts, proof, timeline, screenshots, f—king everything to prove that you are a f—king bully and a f—king troll and you do not deserve to be at this table or anywhere near any of us for the way you’ve treated us!” Heather yelled at Monica. “Every single one of us has woken up in fear for the s—t that you posted!”

Initially, Monica denied that she had anything to do with the Instagram account. However, she admitted to contributing to the page during her confessional.

“Von Tease was never just one person,” she admitted. “It wasn’t just me. There were several other humans involved, but bottom line, our mission was to take down Jen. The other women were just collateral damage.”

Monica called the RHOSLC women out for being “ridiculous,” further claiming that they had been “watching and DMing” the account “like, you were our biggest fans.”

“I, more than anyone, know that nothing stays in the dark, and everything comes to light. I knew that this information would come out,” she added. “Even Gossip Girl couldn’t stay Gossip Girl forever.”