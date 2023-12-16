The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks is sharing her perspective on costars Monica Garcia and Heather Gay’s legal drama.

When asked whether she was surprised by the women taking legal action against each other, Meredith, 51, exclusively told Us Weekly: “Yes and no.”

“There’s some stuff that you will learn that I knew about prior to hearing [about the lawsuits] which made it a little less shocking,” she continued. “But it’s still surprising.”

Monica, 40, and Heather, 49, have been enmeshed in a legal battle since August when Heather’s Beauty Lab + Laser company sued Monica for breach of contract and breach of the covenant of good faith and fair dealing. The paperwork alleged that Monica failed to pay $2,449 for past cosmetic procedures despite signing a contract in December 2019.

The documents indicated that Monica paid the initial $449, but failed to complete her remaining monthly payments.

Monica filed a countersuit in September, which she amended in November. She claimed to have “received defective, negligently given injections, which did not have the intended, promised result,” which is why she stopped making payments. She further alleged to have reached “an oral accord” with Beauty Lab after paying for “another competent party to fix the damage to Monica’s nose and lips caused by the incompetent, negligent actions of Beauty Lab’s staff.”

Heather slammed the allegations via Instagram in November.

“This lawsuit in the press has no merit and is unfortunately a pattern of behavior from a desperate woman who when unable to pay her bills lashes out to avoid accountability,” she wrote, calling Beauty Lab + Laser a “phenomenal business.”

In addition to weighing in on the lawsuit, Meredith also teased details about a dramatic phone call that Heather received during a cast trip to Bermuda in May.

During the phone call, which was teased in the RHOSLC season 4 trailer and will be shown during the season finale, Heather said to the person on the other line: “Hey, what did you find out? Are you kidding me right now? Shut the f—k up. How could she do this to us? I’m freaking the f—k out!”

Meredith told Us that Heather “learned stuff” on the call.

“I had certain things that I already knew that made the whole lawsuit less surprising [but] there were a lot of elements that went into this call and I was shocked. It was not something I ever, ever in a million years would’ve expected,” she teased.

Given all the drama, Heather told Variety last month that she doesn’t think she will “ever” film with Monica again.

“It’s pretty definitive for myself,” she told the outlet. “I can’t speak for my other cast members but for me, it’s pretty clear.”

Meredith, meanwhile, is doubtful that Monica and Heather will be able to put their issues behind them.

“I think a lot of people have a lot of issues with Monica at this point, and I don’t know how they end up getting resolved,” she told Us. “I’m not saying anything’s impossible because everything’s always possible, but I don’t see it. I don’t see how it happens.”

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs on Bravo Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi